Over 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal found by aerial survey in Meghalaya: HC panel

Shillong: Over 1.92 lakh metric tons of illegally mined coal was found in four districts of Meghalaya by an aerial survey (drone imagery) conducted by Garuda, a survey company, the Justice (retd) BP Katakey Committee, appointed by the Meghalaya high court to probe illegal coal mining in the state, said on Tuesday. After the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal, which was upheld by the Supreme Court, no rat-hole mining is allowed unless permitted under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. (Representational image)

Speaking to the media after a meeting in Shillong, Katakey said, “Garuda has submitted the report of the aerial survey, and as per the findings, in the four districts—East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, and South Garo Hills— more than 1.92 lakh metric tons of coal remain unaccounted for.”

“I have instructed them to provide certain clarifications, which I expect to receive today or tomorrow. Based on their findings, apart from the unaccounted coal, a significant quantity of coal has been detected within a 1 km radius. Therefore, in today’s meeting, I urged the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police of these districts, and the departments concerned to closely monitor the movement of coal beyond this 1.92 lakh metric tons,” he stated.

Katakey added, “Based on the survey report, I will submit my findings to the Meghalaya high court and express my views on the matter, which I cannot disclose at this moment until the report is submitted and made public by the court.”

Replying to a question, Katakey said, “Any coal found outside the depots of Coal India Limited (CIL) is illegal. After the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which was upheld by the Supreme Court, no rat-hole mining is allowed unless permitted under the provisions of the MMDR (Mines and Minerals Development and Regulation) Act.”

He added, “I was told today that the government has issued a prospective license, and four more individuals have received approvals, making it a total of eight. Out of these eight, three have obtained environmental clearance, while five are yet to receive it. The three who have secured environmental clearance have already begun coal mining.”