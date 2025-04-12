Menu Explore
Over 13K to appear for NDA, CDS exams in Prayagraj on April 13

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 12, 2025 05:34 AM IST

The exams will be held at these centres, divided into a total of 12 sectors, with a magistrate stationed in each sector.

Union Public Service Commission’s National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (I)-2025, as well as the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam (I)-2025, will be conducted at 32 examination centres in Prayagraj district on April 13.

For representation only (File)
For representation only (File)

A total of 13,682 candidates have registered for the exams, informed district officials.

For the preparations, district magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar held a meeting on Thursday and issued necessary instructions to the officers.

The exams will be held at these centres, divided into a total of 12 sectors, with a magistrate stationed in each sector. The magistrates have already been nominated, officials added.

The NDA exam will be held in two shifts and the CDS exam in three shifts on Sunday. The DM has sent a letter to the Additional DCP (City) requesting the deployment of five police personnel at each examination centre, out of which three should be males and two females. Around 50% of the invigilators at the centres will be from the district administration, while the remaining 50% will be nominated by the school managements. The centres will have CCTV cameras monitoring the exams, said ADM (City) Satyam Mishra.

The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA and Indian Naval Academy Courses (INAC) for the fiscal year 2025–26 will be conducted in two sessions: from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CDS (I) Examination 2025 for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers’ Training Academy will be held in three shifts: First shift from 9:00 am to 11:00 am (English paper), second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (General Knowledge paper) and third shift from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm (Elementary Mathematics paper).

Follow Us On