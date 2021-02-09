Palghar man hacks wife, her lover to death, sits near bodies
Dilip Thakur, 45, a farm labourer from Thakurpada, Saphale, was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly murdered his wife Sangita, 40, and her paramour, Pandu Shravane, 42.
According to police, Thakur found the couple in a compromising position in his house on Sunday afternoon and attacked them with a woodcutter. He then sat beside their bodies until the Saphale police arrested him.
Shravane was Sangita’s brother-in-law as her sister is married to him.
“For months, Thakur was aware that his wife was having an extra-marital affair with Shravane, her sister’s husband. He warned her to end the affair for the sake of their daughter and son. However, Sangita continued her relationship with Shravane,” said Sandip Kahale, assistant inspector, Saphale police station.
On Sunday, Thakur left for work but returned home after a few hours without informing his wife. When he entered the bedroom, he found Sangita and Shravane together, and picked up an axe and hacked the duo to death.
“Thakur sat next to their bodies and left the main door ajar. A police patil saw a few people standing near Thakur’s house and discovered the murder. He informed the police station and we reached the spot and arrested Thakur. The accused put up no resistance,” said Kahale.
Thakur was charged under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was produced before the Palghar court on Monday. He has been remanded in police custody till February 10.
Police have seized the axe used in the double murder and sent it for forensic analysis. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem and their reports are yet to be released.
