Picnic atop boat on the Ganga lands Prayagraj youths in trouble
Though the floods have brought misery untold upon thousands of families, some are seeking enjoyment in the flood waters
Though the floods have brought misery untold upon thousands of families, some are seeking enjoyment in the flood waters. A video of some youths picnicking on a boat, smoking hukkah on the Ganga has gone viral on social media. Daraganj police have started investigations after receiving the video.
On Monday, the video went viral in which eight youths are seen on a boat. The youth on the front is smoking hukkah while another is roasting chicken. The area is flooded and houses can be seen around the boat.
The video has caused resentment among people who are accusing the youth of enjoying the boat ride, smoking hukkah and feasting on chicken even as lakhs of people are affected by flood waters in Prayagraj. Many people also expressed anger at the consumption of non-vegetarian food on the holy Ganga.
Although it is still not clear in which area the video was shot, Prayagraj police has taken cognizance of it. It is believed that the video was shot while it was near a ghat in Daraganj area.
SSP, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police has received the viral video in which some people are seen having a picnic on a boat. On the basis of the video, police teams are making efforts to identify the people following which an FIR will be lodged against them under relevant sections of the IPC, he added.
While residents of flood-affected areas are going through all kinds of difficulties following the floods, hundreds of people of other areas are flocking to witness submerged homes and boats plying in submerged lanes and on roads.
There are many who are making videos and taking photographs of displaced flood victims and posting them on social media platforms.
“There are people who are arriving with a few packets of biscuits for flood victims. They take photographs and make videos while handing over these goods to people and then post them on social media to receive applause and publicity,” said Tauheed, a resident of a flood-affected area.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
