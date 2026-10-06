Protesting tribal students detained at Congress office, taken out of Mumbai
The students began their march on September 28 demanding a probe into the deaths of students at tribal schools
Tribal students, who marched from Nashik demanding basic facilities in their schools and hostels, were detained at the Congress’s Maharashtra headquarters and taken out of Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after they accused the police of trying to crush their protest.
The action came as the students insisted on meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Verma after being denied permission to hold a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The students vowed to return to Mumbai on October 25 before they were taken out of the city.
Police guarding Tilak Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters where the students had been staying since Monday, stopped them from exiting as they prepared to leave. Soon the students were put on private buses and driven away.
Deep Dive
“The students are believed to have been taken back to Nashik,” said a Congress functionary. “We are not sure whether they will be dropped in Nashik or somewhere close to the city.”
The Congress provided shelter to around 200-300 students after police denied them permission to hold their protest at Azad Maidan.
The students began their march on September 28 and reached Mumbai late Sunday night. They have been demanding an independent probe into the deaths of students at tribal schools. The students have sought ₹1 crore compensation each for the families of three girls who died of snakebite at a school in Gadchiroli.
The students demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the distribution of grants and action against officials responsible. They sought the resignation of state tribal development minister Ashok Uike, alleging that he failed to fulfil his responsibilities.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORFaisal Malik
Faisal Malik is a senior journalist with over two and a half decades of experience covering Maharashtra’s politics, governance and public policy with a deep understanding of the state’s political landscape. He is a Senior Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times and has been associated with its Mumbai edition for more than a decade. Based in Mumbai, Faisal currently covers three major political parties in Maharashtra — Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Over the years, he has extensively reported on major political developments, combining investigative insights with in-depth field reporting. His coverage has spanned a wide range of issues, from drought, farmer suicides, major development projects and grassroots challenges to major electoral battles, including three Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections — 2014, 2019 and 2024. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with ‘The Asian Age’ and ‘Dainik Bhaskar’. An avid tea enthusiast, he enjoys reading history, Urdu literature and classical poetry. When away from the newsroom, he writes Urdu poetry inspired by human emotions, life's experiences, meaningful reflections and relationships. An amateur photographer, Faisal is passionate about capturing moments that often go unnoticed by the naked eye.Read More