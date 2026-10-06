Protesting tribal students detained at Congress office, taken out of Mumbai

Tribal students, who marched from Nashik demanding basic facilities in their schools and hostels, were detained at the Congress’s Maharashtra headquarters and taken out of Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after they accused the police of trying to crush their protest. The Congress provided shelter to the students after police denied them permission to hold their protest at Azad Maidan.

The action came as the students insisted on meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Verma after being denied permission to hold a protest at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. The students vowed to return to Mumbai on October 25 before they were taken out of the city.

Police guarding Tilak Bhavan, the state Congress headquarters where the students had been staying since Monday, stopped them from exiting as they prepared to leave. Soon the students were put on private buses and driven away.