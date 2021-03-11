PMC initiates process to acquire slum land at Kamgar putla

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process to acquire the land and rehabilitate people living in the slum area near Kamgar putla (statue) for the Pune metro hub.

In the next 15 days, the civic body will clear the slums and rehabilitate the dwellers.

The slum land near Kamgar putla is needed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), mainly to develop the civil court multimodal metro hub.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had also held a meeting with officials to sort out the land acquisition issue.

Nitin Udas, deputy municipal commissioner of PMC who is handling the issue, said, “There are a total 1,300 shanties. Out of total 1,264 dwellers, around 600 have given positive response and are ready to move to PMC-allotted homes.”

“Last month, PMC issued a final notification regarding the same. At least 100 dwellers have approached us,” he said.

PMC has made plans to rehabilitate slum dwellers in Vimannagar and Shinde Wasti at Mundhwa.

Out of the total of 1,264 slum dwellers, 923 are eligible as slum dwellers based on their residential proof.

Udhas said, “As per our statistics, we will have to forcefully move more than 100 dwellers who are not willing to leave the shanties.”

Rajendra Nimbalkar, chief executive officer, SRA, said, “We have given choices to dwellers to shift in SRA projects located in different parts of the city. We are compiling the data for the same.”

Hemant Sonawane, general manager, Pune Metro, said, “Metro wants the land to develop a multimodal hub. We have handed over around ₹40 crore to SRA for the rehabilitation of slum dwellers. The work has reached the last stage. As soon as the area is vacated we will start our work.”