Police notice to Dasna temple head priest for derogatory remarks against Islam

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday served a notice to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple, to join the investigation in a case registered against him last week for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Mohammad and Islam during a conference at Delhi Press Club earlier this month.

“We have served a notice to Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati today (Friday), asking him to join the probe today itself. His response is awaited,” said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

Police have also served a similar notice to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan asking him to join investigation into the case registered against him under Indian Penal Code’s sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 506 (criminal intimidation). Khan, who had reacted to the head priest’s video with threats on Twitter, was asked to be present at the Parliament Street police station at 6 pm on Friday and record his version in the case.

When contacted, Khan confirmed that he had received the notice.

The priest’s inflammatory remarks, seen and heard in a video that was circulated on social media, attracted sharp reactions from people who also demanded police action against him.

The Delhi Police responded by saying that they had taken cognizance of the viral video and a case under Indian Penal Code’ Sections 153 A and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) was registered at Parliament Street police station.

Despite repeated attempts, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati could not be reached for comments.

Among many leaders who had reacted on the priest’s remarks was Khan, who on last Saturday shared the video clip on Twitter and demanded that action be taken against the priest for making the derogatory remarks.

Khan’s strong remarks attracted censure from many who also demanded action against him.

Delhi Police took cognisance of Khan’s intimidating remarks and registered a case against him for allegedly threatening Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, who also heads the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Parishad.