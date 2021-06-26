Police yet to find terror link of 4 Kargil students

New Delhi The Delhi Police special team interrogating four students, arrested from Kargil, Ladakh, on charges of allegedly planning and executing terrorists activities in the national capital, have seized their cell phones and are probing its content for clues.

Delhi Police has not issued any statement on Friday, detailing the sections under which the four have been arrested, even as officers familiar with the development said they are yet to find any evidence connecting them to any recent attack, including the low intensity explosion outside the Israel embassy in January this year.

In a press statement on Thursday, police had said that Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25), were detained from Kargil for allegedly planning and executing terror attacks in the national capital. They were arrested in a joint operation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kargil police, and the Delhi police special cell and brought to Delhi. Police have not officially mentioned the nature of the attack the four men were allegedly part of or were planning.

The four men, who are being interrogated at the special cell’s office in Lodhi Colony, were supposedly traced and identified by the Intelligence Bureau after which the Delhi and Ladakh police were asked to join the operation.

A Delhi Police official, who is privy to the case details but did not wish to be named, said, “They were in Delhi when the (Israel embassy) blast happened. After the explosion, their phones were switched off for two days. We are checking the records of the cell phone and interrogating them... We are looking at this and other evidence related to their stay in Delhi.”

According to police, the four men were staying at a rented house in north Delhi reportedly to prepare for the civil service examination. One of them was also reportedly preparing for a job in the banking sector. They had returned to their home in Thang village, Kargil, during the start of the lockdown during the fourth wave of the infection, police said.

The last terror attack in Delhi was a low-intensity explosion outside the Israel embassy on the evening of January 29, 2020. While no one was injured in the attack, the windowpanes of a few vehicles parked on the road outside the embassy were broken. Police had registered a case under the explosives Act but did not arrest anyone.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency which, on June 15, released photographs of two men, who had allegedly placed the crude bomb on the road outside the embassy in the New Delhi area. The investigating agency also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information about them.