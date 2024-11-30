Porn content- money laundering case: ED raids premises of two UP software engineers linked to Raj Kundra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations across Uttar Pradesh on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation into businessman Raj Kundra. The investigation focuses on a money laundering case connected to the production and distribution of pornographic content. Businessman Raj Kundra (File)

The ED officials targeted various sites, including Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Kushinagar, to identify individuals associated with Kundra’s network.

In Kanpur, ED raided the paternal house of a software engineer, Arvind Srivastava, who handled the production and streaming facilities for Raj Kundra. Sources familiar with the development stated that the ED was investigating a transaction of ₹2.33 crore, which was transferred into the account of the engineer’s wife, Archita Srivastava, between 2019 and 2021.

The ₹2.33 crore was transferred into a bank account at Punjab National Bank, Barra, Kanpur. Archita Srivastava had opened a joint account with her mother in 2008. Initially, the account held ₹20,000, but within the next two years—specifically in 610 days—the account was credited with ₹2.33 crore from Kundra’s company involved in the production of adult movies.

Arvind, a Computer Science graduate from IIT Kanpur, is based in Singapore with Archita. Arvind reportedly worked for Kundra and managed all the IT-related operations.

Arvind’s family lives in an apartment in the Shyam Nagar locality. His father, NS Srivastava, said that Arvind had not visited the family in the last six years.

Meanwhile, in Kushinagar, the ED raided the premises of software engineer Atul Srivastava. A three-member team from the ED reached the colony near Darbar Road Gas Agency in Ward No. 6 of Padrauna, Kushinagar, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali Police Station. They interrogated Atul Srivastava’s father, Parmod Srivastava, and other family members.

Atul Srivastava, who operates a software company, is being questioned regarding his company’s alleged technical and digital support for operations related to the distribution of pornographic content. ED officials also discovered substantial transactions in Srivastava’s bank account, reportedly originating from abroad.

The raid follows a previous ED operation in Kanpur. Based on information obtained during that raid, ED officials reached Gorakhpur, where they reportedly detained Atul Srivastava from a flat under the Gorakhnath Police Station area. However, the ED has not yet officially confirmed the arrest.

During the raid, ED officials verified various documents belonging to Atul Srivastava’s family and the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) associated with him.