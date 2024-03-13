Post CAA notification: No protests expected, but PAC deployed in Prayagraj

With the Centre notifying the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, on March 11, police forces and intelligence agencies are on alert in the region. Though no protests or sit-ins are expected, a company of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has been deployed at Mansoor Ali Park, where a three-month-long sit-in against the CAA was witnessed in 2020. Senior police officials are also in contact with religious leaders in a bid to curb any rumors regarding the law. PAC camp at Masur Ali park in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

Police under their jurisdiction have been issued instructions to keep a strict eye on suspicious elements and remain in contact with local leaders. Moreover, intelligence agencies and LIU are also active in sensitive areas of the city to check the spread of any rumors and misleading information regarding the CAA.

Foot patrolling is being carried out in different areas of the old city, especially in sensitive spots. While no suspicious activity or rumors have yet come to the fore, a company of PAC has been deployed at Mansoor Ali Park in the Roshanbagh locality of the old city. Cops are also in contact with local elders in the area, officials added.

ACP Kotwali Manoj Singh said regular foot patrolling is being carried out in old city areas. Religious leaders have been urged to cooperate in maintaining peace and curbing rumors. Cops at concerned police stations have been asked to remain on alert and report any suspicious activity to senior officials, he added.

Meanwhile, social media platforms are under round-the-clock monitoring. Officers assigned to the police force’s social media cell have been instructed to promptly report any inflammatory or misleading posts to senior officials to ensure immediate action against those responsible.