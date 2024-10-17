Prayagraj Airport seeks approval for international flights ahead Mahakumbh

Prayagraj airport authorities have appealed to the Prayagraj administration and the director of civil aviation for approval to start international flights from the airport in view of the upcoming Mahakumbh. The letter sent by the airport authirities states that a large number of pilgrims from foreign countries will benefit from the initiation of international flights from Prayagraj Airport. Moreover, with the completion of the new terminal building, the airport will be equipped with the necessary requirements for operating international flights, the letter mentions. Prayagraj Airport (File)

In the letter forwarded on October 11, airport director Farrukh Ahsan cited the additional facilities and arrangements at the civil airport for the upcoming Mahakumbh. The airport will have facilities comparable to international airports after the completion of the new terminal. In light of the new arrangements and facilities, the airport is fully prepared to start international flights.

Airport authorities believe that a large number of people from Prayagraj and adjoining districts will benefit from the initiation of international flights from Prayagraj Civil Airport. Currently, they have to travel to Varanasi and Lucknow to take flights to other countries, including the Gulf countries, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. With the availability of international flights at Prayagraj, passengers’ time and money will be saved.

The director mentioned that the airport is undergoing an extension ahead of the Mahakumbh. Furthermore, the facilities at the airport are also being improved. If the airport receives approval for international flights, flights to many countries can be initiated from Prayagraj Airport, he added.