Prayagraj: Ganga, Yamuna level receding, but ‘scared’ residents not ready to return yet

Despite the receding trend of water levels in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers during the last 24 hours, panic prevails among the residents of low-lying areas and localities where flood waters have played havoc in the past years.

At present, over 50,000 people are affected by floods in the district and a large number of those living in low lying localities have migrated to safer places. They are waiting for the water to recede before returning home.

Residents of over two dozen localities including Chhota Baghada, Salori, Shivkuti, Ashok Nagar, Shankarghat and Daraganj are affected by floods. Boats are plying in the lanes of the localities where flood water has entered.

Many people of these areas have kept their furniture, other household items on their rooftops to keep them safe from water and have covered them with plastic sheets. At least 200 homes in Draupdighat, Ashok Nagar, Ganga Nagar and Newada areas are affected by floods. The worst hit is Draudighat area where flood water has entered at least 50 homes. People are also using vacant plots as safer places to take shelter.

Meanwhile, flood waters have also entered the cremation ghats at Phapahamau and Daraganj areas due to which people are forced to perform the last rites on the road.

Some people are also cremating bodies near the railway tracks in Phaphamau.

Besides Prayagraj, a large number of people arrive from neighbouring districts for cremating the bodies at Phaphamau Ghat.

Meanwhile, the water police are also on alert and are patrolling flooded localities. In-charge water police Kadedeen Yadav said, “Water police personnel are on alert. Besides adequate number of motor boats and divers, private boatmen are also being roped in for helping the people affected by floods.”

A large number of residents of low-lying areas of Gadda Colony, Millat Colony, Pillar Colony, JK Ashiana etc in Kareli locality have also left their homes despite the fact that the flood water has still not reached these localities. The residents have suffered during past years and are scared that flood waters might soon enter the lanes and their homes through the drain, informed local leader Nadeem Ali. He said he had written to senior officials regarding the need for widening of the drain but to no avail.

Besides city areas, flood water has also entered the rural areas and wetlands where crops have got submerged. Flood waters have reached many low-lying villages in trans-Ganga and trans-Yamuna areas including Karachhana and Ghoorpur.

It is worth mentioning that the water level of both Ganga and Yamuna has been decreasing at a fast pace till Monday evening, but people fear that it may increase if water is released from dams in neighbouring states. However, irrigation officials claim that water level will recede further till Monday night.

Till 12 noon on Monday, the Ganga was at receding trend and flowing at 82.19 metres at Phaphamau and 81.38 metres at Chhatnag. At 4pm, the Ganga was recorded flowing at 82.07 mts at Phaphamau and 81.26 mts at Chhatnag.

Danger level at both these places is 84.73 metres.

Level of Yamuna was recorded 81.92 metres (danger level 84.73 mts) at Naini on Monday noon and it was also on a receding trend. At 4pm, Yamuna was recorded flowing at 81.86 mts at Naini.