Prayagraj: Police prohibit weapon display, use of horses and camels during Muharram processions
With the month of Muharram starting soon, Prayagraj police have prohibited the display of any kind of weapons, including lathis, swords, and sticks, during Muharram processions under any circumstances. Moreover, camels and horses will also be prohibited during the procession. Action will be taken against those violating the guidelines, officials said.
The police have started holding meetings with religious leaders and community elders to discuss the detailed plan of the processions and guidelines to be followed to ensure peace and harmony. However, ‘tazia’ and processions on Muharram by all traditional committees are still doubtful.
The month of Muharram marks the start of the Islamic calendar and is one of its most sacred months. According to the moon sighting, it is expected to begin on July 29/30.
SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP city Dinesh Kumar Singh and other senior police officials held a meeting with taziadars, prominent citizens, peace committee members and civil defence volunteers on Wednesday. The officials laid stress on observing the month of Muharram with simplicity as per the tradition and urged those present to cooperate in maintaining peace.
The officials during the meeting also made it clear that carrying any weapons, use of horse and camels, and display of ‘swordsmanship or any stunt’ has been strictly prohibited, and persons involved in such acts will be identified and action initiated against them as per the rules.
SSP Pandey said that police should be informed about any such persons who might pose a threat to peace. Strict action will immediately be taken against them. He added that people should stay away from rumours and not believe in misleading messages on social media platforms.
Meanwhile, in a meeting held on Thursday, members of the Bada Tazia Moharram Committee decided not to take out ‘tazia’ and processions this year as well. Tazia will be kept at Imambada for ‘fatiha’ and’ ziayarat’ of devotees.
Chairman, Mohd Rehan Khan said, “Following the Covid protocol to curb the spread of infection and maintain law and order, the Bada Tazia Muharram Committee decided not to take out the procession this year as well. We have asked people to maintain peace and follow all guidelines.”
It is worth mentioning that no processions were taken out during the last few years due to different reasons, including the Covid threat.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics