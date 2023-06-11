Prayagraj: Solar energy to illuminate Magh Mela-2024

For the first time, solar energy will be used to illuminate the vast sands of Sangam during the upcoming Magh Mela-2024. The Mela authority has started preparations in this direction after receiving a nod from the government. The officials monitoring the project said lithium-based solar batteries will be used at Magh Mela. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said, as a pilot project, solar power will be used in all sectors of the Magh Mela area which is spread across 680 hectares. Besides, government departments, three thousand other organisations participate in Mela every year. To provide facility to people, over 10000 electric poles and transformers have been installed for unrestricted electricity supply.

However, the state government has recently been laying stress on the use of solar energy across the state. Not only in agriculture and pumping set but the government is planning to use it even during big religious congregations.

During the magh mela held each year in January and February, thousands of saints and seers issue sermons, kathas etc during which loudspeakers and bulbs are used. As per the plan, solar energy will be used during such big assemblies.

The officials monitoring the project said lithium-based solar batteries will be used at Magh Mela. In the beginning, they will be installed at government offices and tents under the pilot project. The use of solar energy will save electricity, they added.

As per records, 90 lakh units of electricity is consumed every year at Magh Mela and for saving such massive consumption of electricity, solar energy is a good resource, they added.

The officials informed that after the successful use of solar energy during Magh Mela 2024, it may also be used during Mahakumbh-2025. The use of solar energy during Magh Mela will also encourage people to do the same.

Kumbh Mela officer Vijay Kiran Anand said solar energy will be used during Magh Mela 2024 as a pilot project. The focus will be laid on the maximum use of solar energy at Magh Mela as it is a natural resource, he added.