Prayagraj: STF arrests man with fake currency worth ₹50,000
Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50000 from the Shahganj area on Sunday. The arrested person used to bring fake currency notes from Farakka in West Bengal, officials said.
DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Guddu Bhartiya near Prayagraj Junction. As many as a hundred fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 were found from Guddu, a native of the Kaundhiyara area of trans-Yamuna.
Questioning from Guddu revealed that he has brought the fake currency notes from New Farakka in West Bengal in return for original currency notes worth ₹25000. Guddu further informed that he met the kingpin of fake currency racket Deepak Mandal at the district court four months ago. Deepak offered to join his gang and purchase fake currency from him. Guddu went to New Farakka in June this year and brought fake currency worth ₹50000 which he used in purchasing agricultural equipment.
Guddu again went to take fake currency notes from Deepak Mandal and returned by a train on Sunday but was caught by the STF team.
DSP Navendu Kumar further said that an FIR has been lodged against Guddu Bhartiya at Shahganj police station under relevant sections of the IPC.
Row over religious conversion: Akal Takht jathedar meets Anglican church representatives
Amid the row over alleged forced conversions of Sikhs into Christianity, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday met Bishop John Ashish, metropolitan commissary of Anglican Church of India, Burma and Ceylon, at Anandpur Sahib, days after unknown persons vandalised and desecrated a church in Tarn Taran district.
Akhilesh flays BJP for anti-labour policies
Lucknow: Calling the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party 'inhuman', Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Sunday, “Increased misuse of power and enticement by the ruling party is a big challenge for the democracy”. He said that without benefiting the farmers and labourers, there could be no development but the BJP prioritised only the capitalists.
After non-veg boat party video, police step up patrolling in Sangam area
After arrest of two for preparing and consuming non vegetarian food on a boat in Ganga, near the Sangam area, police have now started keeping a watch on youths in Sangam area as well as adjoining ghats. SHO, Daraganj police station Virendra Kumar said police has begun patrolling all ghats at Sangam and surrounding localities. Sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian food and liquor is prohibited within the Sangam area.
Ludhiana: Man kidnaps live-in partner’s 2 children, traced to Bihar
A man has been booked for kidnapping the two children of his live-in partner. The accused has been identified as Rohit Kumar, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Moti Nagar. He has asked for ₹10,000 to return the kids safely. When Saroj, 35, of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony returned home, she found that the children weren't there. When she asked Rohit, he claimed that he hadn't seen them either. He asked her to transfer ₹10,000 to him online for their release.
Veterans remember heroic action of Nine Mahar regiment in 1965 Indo-Pak war
Veterans of Mahar Regiment located in Pune organised a grand ceremony on Saturday to honour the gallant and heroic action of nine Mahar displayed during Indo-Pakistan War 1965. It was on this day when Lt Col DN Singh (Later Brigadier), the then Commanding Officer of Nine Mahar Regiment , successfully defended the treacherous feature of Troti in Akhnoor Sector, Jammu & Kashmir under operation Riddle.
