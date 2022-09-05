Prayagraj: STF arrests man with fake currency worth 50,000

Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) arrested a man with counterfeit currency notes worth ₹50000 from the Shahganj area on Sunday. The arrested person used to bring fake currency notes from Farakka in West Bengal, officials said.

DSP Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip-off, the STF team arrested Guddu Bhartiya near Prayagraj Junction. As many as a hundred fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 were found from Guddu, a native of the Kaundhiyara area of trans-Yamuna.

Questioning from Guddu revealed that he has brought the fake currency notes from New Farakka in West Bengal in return for original currency notes worth ₹25000. Guddu further informed that he met the kingpin of fake currency racket Deepak Mandal at the district court four months ago. Deepak offered to join his gang and purchase fake currency from him. Guddu went to New Farakka in June this year and brought fake currency worth ₹50000 which he used in purchasing agricultural equipment.

Guddu again went to take fake currency notes from Deepak Mandal and returned by a train on Sunday but was caught by the STF team.

DSP Navendu Kumar further said that an FIR has been lodged against Guddu Bhartiya at Shahganj police station under relevant sections of the IPC.