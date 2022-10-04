Pregnant woman dies in stampede at pandal in Agra

An expectant mother, identified as Payal Kumar, died in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Agra’s Prakash Nagar area late on Sunday evening. The stampede was triggered by a short circuit in the electricity line at the pandal. According to the victim’s husband Umesh Kumar, his wife fell into a ditch along the road during the stampede.

The woman, in her thirties, had gone to the pandal, which was set up in front of her house under Itimad-ud-daula police station limits, to attend prayers. However, chaos ensued as people started running helter-skelter fearing a fire breakout after a short circuit in the electricity line. Amidst this, the pregnant woman allegedly fell into the ditch and sustained fatal injuries.

“We rushed her to a nearby hospital where the staff asked us to take her to the emergency ward of Agra’s SN Medical College. However, she was declared dead on arrival by doctors at SN Medical College,” added Kumar, who till the time of filing this report had not approached the police.