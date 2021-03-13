Prime accused in Jare murder case arrested in Hyderabad

PUNE Bal Bothe, a former journalist, who was on the run for the last three months and the main accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Rekha Jare, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The arrest was made by the special teams instituted by Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Patil.

Jare who was the chairperson of Yashaswi Mahila Brigade was killed at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons on November 30, 2020, when she was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend.

“We arrested Bothe in Hyderbad on Saturday morning in connection with Jare murder case and he is being brought to Ahmednagar and will be produced in the court thereafter,” said Patil.

According to officials, Bothe was arrested from a hotel where the door of the room was locked from outside to create an impression there was no one inside.

Bothe masterminded Jare’s killing and had given ‘contract’ to the killers of the victim, said police.

Bothe fled the city on December 2, 2020, and his anticipatory bail applications filed before the district and Aurangabad High court were rejected.

The Parner court which had given time to Bothe to surrender before April 11, recently issued a standing warrant for his arrest and declared Bothe as a fugitive. The Ahmednagar police had moved an application before the court seeking attachment of Bothe’s property after April 11.

Jare’s mother Sindhubai Waykar had lodged a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Supa police station in the district.

The accused arrested earlier had spilled the beans and revealed that Bothe had ordered them to kill Jare and even paid money for executing the murder

“Six teams carried out a search operation and arrested him at 6.30 am. We were working on various leads and the operation lasted for five days. At three spots, he managed to checkmate the police, but we finally managed to nab him in one of the locked room of a hotel room in Hyderabad, “ said Patil.

“A lawyer Janardhan Atkule, who protected him and three others who helped him have also been arrested. The number of arrests is likely to increase as we are investigating the role of all those who helped Bothe evade the law,” Patil said.

With Bothe’s arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case have gone to ten to date, said police.