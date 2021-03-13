IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Prime accused in Jare murder case arrested in Hyderabad
HT Image
HT Image
others

Prime accused in Jare murder case arrested in Hyderabad

PUNE Bal Bothe, a former journalist, who was on the run for the last three months and the main accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Rekha Jare, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST

PUNE Bal Bothe, a former journalist, who was on the run for the last three months and the main accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Rekha Jare, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The arrest was made by the special teams instituted by Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Patil.

Jare who was the chairperson of Yashaswi Mahila Brigade was killed at Jategaon Phata in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons on November 30, 2020, when she was going from Pune to Ahmednagar in a car along with her mother, son and a friend.

“We arrested Bothe in Hyderbad on Saturday morning in connection with Jare murder case and he is being brought to Ahmednagar and will be produced in the court thereafter,” said Patil.

According to officials, Bothe was arrested from a hotel where the door of the room was locked from outside to create an impression there was no one inside.

Bothe masterminded Jare’s killing and had given ‘contract’ to the killers of the victim, said police.

Bothe fled the city on December 2, 2020, and his anticipatory bail applications filed before the district and Aurangabad High court were rejected.

The Parner court which had given time to Bothe to surrender before April 11, recently issued a standing warrant for his arrest and declared Bothe as a fugitive. The Ahmednagar police had moved an application before the court seeking attachment of Bothe’s property after April 11.

Jare’s mother Sindhubai Waykar had lodged a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Supa police station in the district.

The accused arrested earlier had spilled the beans and revealed that Bothe had ordered them to kill Jare and even paid money for executing the murder

“Six teams carried out a search operation and arrested him at 6.30 am. We were working on various leads and the operation lasted for five days. At three spots, he managed to checkmate the police, but we finally managed to nab him in one of the locked room of a hotel room in Hyderabad, “ said Patil.

“A lawyer Janardhan Atkule, who protected him and three others who helped him have also been arrested. The number of arrests is likely to increase as we are investigating the role of all those who helped Bothe evade the law,” Patil said.

With Bothe’s arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the case have gone to ten to date, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
others

79 staff from 3 Jawhar ashramshala test positive

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:30 PM IST
In the past three days, as many as 79 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from three ashramshalas (government hostel) in Hiradpada, Dabhosa and Vinwal areas in Jawhar taluka
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Prime accused in Jare murder case arrested in Hyderabad

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:07 PM IST
PUNE Bal Bothe, a former journalist, who was on the run for the last three months and the main accused in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker Rekha Jare, was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Inspektlabs is an inspection-as-a-service software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate photo and video-based inspection of assets like cars. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (For representational purpose only))
Inspektlabs is an inspection-as-a-service software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate photo and video-based inspection of assets like cars. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (For representational purpose only))
others

Startup mantra: Damage claims now get AI video check

By Salil Urunkar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Inspektlabs reduces the cost of inspection and time of insurance and automotive companies by almost 95 per cent, with their differentiating factor being the ability to detect not only the object, but also the state of the object in question
READ FULL STORY
Close
The district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team.
The district manager of the pizza outlet replied that since he is not authorised to negotiate in terms of money, he would hand over the matter to their own legal team.
others

Woman moves court over delivery of non-veg pizza, seeks 1 cr compensation

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The woman's lawyer told the consumer court that she immediately called customer care and raised a complaint on their "gross" negligence and delivering a non-veg pizza in a house of pure vegetarians.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
Night curfew was clamped in the district on March 12 in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases. (HT File Photo)
others

Night curfew in Ludhiana: Rise in cancellations leaves hospitality industry jittery

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:49 AM IST
Imposition of night curfew within two weeks of limits on gatherings at indoor and outdoor events has led to a rise in cancellations, greatly impacting the district’s hospitality industry
READ FULL STORY
Close
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
A JCB machine razing illegal structures near Buddha Nullah at Upkar Nagar. (HT Photo)
others

Encroachments near Buddha Nullah cleared: Occupants decry MC action

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:39 AM IST
Say got no notice to vacate the structures, while MC claims action came after intimation was given and illegal properties were marked with red paint over the past few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
The girl was raped on two occasions by a man who treated her brother. (HT File)
others

Man moves Bombay HC, seeks nod to end minor daughter’s 31-week pregnancy

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:22 AM IST
HC has directed the dean of Sir JJ Hospital to constitute a medical board and examine the rape survivor on Friday itself and submit a report by March 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Rahul Raut/HT)
(Rahul Raut/HT)
others

MPSC declares March 21 as next date for recruitment exam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The exam was to be held on Sunday (March 14), which was postponed considering the spike in the Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
TCFS is home to 167 species of birds, including flamingos. (HT File)
others

Maharashtra govt tables new ESZ proposal for Thane Flamingo Sanctuary

By Prayag Arora-Desai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:13 AM IST
The forest department said it has also increased the maximum width of the originally proposed buffer area to a maximum of 3.98km, as compared to 3.5km earlier
READ FULL STORY
Close
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
HC held that as the woman had complied with the procedure for filing her nomination, it was the panchayat’s duty and not the candidate’s to verify if her proposer was a Zoroastrian. (HT File)
others

Row over proposer: Bombay HC lets candidate fight Parsi Punchayet trustee poll

By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
BPP had rejected the candidate’s form after it was informed by members of the community that one of her proposers had ceased to profess the Zoroastrian faith
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Four held for stealing gadgets worth 19 lakh

By HT Correspondent, Gururgam
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Police on Thursday arrested four alleged members of a gang that targeted trucks of an e-commerce company loaded with mobile phones and electronic gadgets
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sisodia orders probe in financial irregularities of 12 DU colleges

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday ordered a probe in the alleged irregularities in 12 Delhi University (DU) colleges which have not paid salaries to their teaching and non-teaching staff for months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

FasTag from next week at Yamuna Expressway

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said FasTag service at the 165km Yamuna Expressway are likely to become functional next week while the operator – Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) – will also install a crash median on the highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Special Task Force (SIT) of Bengaluru police formed to investigate the alleged sex tape scandal involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday questioned four individuals
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

60-yr-old dies after fight with neighbour in Chandni Mahal, 4 arrested

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi A 60-year-old man died after suffering internal injuries during a scuffle on Tuesday night with his neighbours in central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area, police said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP