Principal of Bareilly school suspended, booked over religious prayer; shiksha mitra also under lens

LUCKNOW The principal of a Bareilly-based government school was suspended on Wednesday after allegations that an Islamic prayer was recited during morning assembly. A case has also been lodged against accused principal Nahid Siddiqui after a complaint was filed in this regard by a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader.

Apart from the principal, shiksha mitra Wazeeruddin has also been booked in connection with the case. “At Kamla Nehru Composite Vidyalaya in Faridpur, an Islamic prayer was recited. While principal Nahid Siddiqui was suspended, an inquiry has been initiated against shiksha mitra Wazeeruddin,” said Vinay Kumar, basic shiksha adhikari of Bareilly.

In his complaint, VHP leader Sompal Singh Rathore has alleged that the prayer -- penned by Muhammad Iqbal -- is not meant for the government school but madrasas.

Meanwhile, countering allegations, Nahid has said that the prayer in question was recited when she was off duty. She added that the accused shiksha mitra made the students recite the poem.

(With PTI inputs)