Priyanka questions central govt over fuel price hikes

Lucknow: Congress national general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday questioned the union government on the rising petrol and diesel prices in the country.

“In 2013, when crude oil was at US $ 101 per barrel in the international market, then petrol price in India was ₹66 per litre and diesel was at ₹51 per litre. And the government then levied ₹9 per litre and ₹3 per litre tax on petrol and diesel. Now, in 2021 the BJP government is taking ₹33 per litre and ₹32 per litre tax on petrol and diesel. The BJP government has increased excise duty on the two fuels 12 times so far,” she said.

Priyanka said that in April 2020, the crude oil price in the international market was the US $ 19 per barrel, yet the BJP government did not extend the benefit to the people. Instead, it was benefitting the oil companies and “filling their pockets”, she said in a statement issued by the UP Congress Committee on Sunday.

“Despite the exponential drop in crude oil prices in the international market in comparison to 2013, this government has increased petrol and diesel prices 50 times this year and in 135 districts of the country, petrol prices have crossed ₹100 per litre,” said said.

She further said that in 2014, the BJP government realised ₹21.5 lakh crore through taxes on petroleum products and now when the people’s economic condition was not good because of the pandemic, the government extracted ₹4 lakh crore from fuel taxes.

“Now, the question arises as to why this government did not extend to the people the benefit of the fallen crude oil prices in the international market? How far is the 300% hike in tax realisation justified,” she said.

Priyanka said that in the past seven years, the government realised ₹21.5 lakh crore through taxes on petroleum prices, but what did the people get in return? Why had the government made increased prices and increased taxes on petrol and diesel a means to loot the people, she asked.