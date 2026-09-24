Prof Sangita Srivastava reappointed as Allahabad University VC for second term

Allahabad University vice-chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava has been reappointed for a second five-year term. The order was issued on September 22 by the union ministry following the approval by President Droupadi Murmu, the university’s Visitor. Prof Sangita Srivastava (HT)

The appointment takes effect from September 16, 2026 and will be for five years or until Prof Srivastava attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The Union education ministry conveyed the decision to the university registrar through an official letter dated September 22 and signed by Under Secretary Rajesh Kumar, stating that the President had been pleased to appoint Prof Srivastava as VC for a second term. Her terms and conditions of service will continue to be governed by the university’s Act, Statutes and Ordinances.

Her first five-year term was scheduled to end on November 29, 2025. However, 10 days before the scheduled end of her term, the Union education ministry had extended the tenure as the process of appointing a successor was still incomplete.

Prof Srivastava took charge as the regular VC of AU on November 30, 2020, becoming the first woman to hold the post and the first faculty member of the university to head it after AU became a central varsity in 2005.

The announcement of her second term coincided with the university’s 139th foundation day. AU PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor stated that the news was welcomed by teachers, employees, and students, who expressed optimism that the institution’s current momentum would continue uninterrupted.

Prof Srivastava, an alumna of Allahabad University who also served as a faculty member there, originally assumed charge as vice-chancellor on November 30, 2020. Reacting to the reappointment, she described it as a pleasant foundation-day gift and reaffirmed her commitment to the institution and society.

“I will continue my efforts to make the university a centre of excellence in all fields of education. The NAAC A+ grade is only a beginning, and we must keep striving to help students realise their potential and achieve academic and professional excellence,” she said.

During her first term, Allahabad University secured an A+ NAAC grade, appointed approximately 400 teachers and 636 non-teaching staff, and promoted over 280 faculty members under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS). Under her leadership, the university introduced four-year undergraduate programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), offering certificate, diploma, double-major, and honours-with-research options, alongside new skill-based courses.

Under her term, the university also built five sports grounds, renovated two sports facilities, introduced cash awards for players winning accolades, acquired properties worth around ₹200 crore, including Hindu Hostel and Vigyan Parishad, and set up a day-care centre in the science faculty. Other initiatives included establishing a roll-of-honour board at the Vijayanagaram campus featuring 256 distinguished alumni and forming the Allahabad University Alumni Association to preserve the institution’s legacy.