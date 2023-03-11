Home / Cities / Others / Progress of MoUs inked during GIS 2023 to be reviewed monthly

Progress of MoUs inked during GIS 2023 to be reviewed monthly

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 10:03 PM IST

State’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ will review works on the second Tuesday of every month. This is being done to ensure a smooth roll-out of the proposed projects.

LUCKNOW In a bid to monitor the progress of the MoUs that were inked during the Global Investors’ Summit, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to hold a monthly review meeting. State’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal ‘Nandi’ will review works on the second Tuesday of every month. This is being done to ensure a smooth roll-out of the proposed projects.

MoUs worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33.5 lakh crore were inked during the summit. (HT Photo)
MoUs worth 33.5 lakh crore were inked during the summit. (HT Photo)

According to the industrial development department, Nandi will review the work in Noida, Greater Noida, and along Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. He will also oversee the projects related to Invest U.P. and the U.P. Expressways Industrial Development Authority. These meetings will be held in the state capital.

During these meetings, the minister will review the progress of land allotment to investors, and procurement of additional land by the state government, and also resolve their issues, according to the state government. Notably, the first ground-breaking ceremony for the proposals received at the summit is proposed in August this year. MoUs worth 33.5 lakh crore were inked during the summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out