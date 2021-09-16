PSPCL introduces on-site testing of meters
Meter testing before the customer gives him complete trust and satisfaction in accuracy of the machine, PSPCL enforcement wing feels
Jalandhar Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced on-site checking facility of metering equipment for the first time in the state to inspire confidence in its major customers. “The enforcement wing has been provided with two portable secondary injection sets, specially imported from Australia for checking the accuracy of the equipment installed on the premises of consumers,” said Jasbir Singh, chief engineer, enforcement, in a press release.