Home / Cities / Others / PSPCL introduces on-site testing of meters
PSPCL is working hard to ensure that the meters it installs get proper testing for accuracy in the presence of its major customers to ensure satisfaction. (HT PHOTO)
PSPCL is working hard to ensure that the meters it installs get proper testing for accuracy in the presence of its major customers to ensure satisfaction. (HT PHOTO)
others

PSPCL introduces on-site testing of meters

Meter testing before the customer gives him complete trust and satisfaction in accuracy of the machine, PSPCL enforcement wing feels
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST

Jalandhar Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced on-site checking facility of metering equipment for the first time in the state to inspire confidence in its major customers. “The enforcement wing has been provided with two portable secondary injection sets, specially imported from Australia for checking the accuracy of the equipment installed on the premises of consumers,” said Jasbir Singh, chief engineer, enforcement, in a press release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.