Home / Cities / Others / PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over 2 cr

others
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:08 AM IST

PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22. “We have sent the order to headquarters in Lucknow. The court has ordered recovery of ₹2,71,16,198 in favour of a contractor,” he said.

(Sourced (pic for representation))
(Sourced (pic for representation))
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

After failing to clear dues of over 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department (PWD) would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22.

The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect.

The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year.

PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22. “We have sent the order to headquarters in Lucknow. The court has ordered recovery of 2,71,16,198 in favour of a contractor,” he said.

According to departmental sources, the adverse order of commercial court could be attributed to lack of follow up by the department. The contractor was not paid in the last two years following which he moved the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • AICC general secretary and Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah during a press conference, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

    Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra

    In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.

  • Police commandos stand guard in front of Delhi high court in New Delhi.

    Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated

    An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.

  • A joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department conducted a raid in Badeda village of Nuh, along the Rajasthan border, on Thursday. (Sourced)

    One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh

    Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.

  • New Delhi, India- August 13, 2018: Delhi police officials with JNU student Umar Khalid who escaped unhurt after an unidentified man shot at him, outside the Constitution club at Rafi Marg in Central Delhi, India on Monday, August 13, 2018. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times) (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

    February 2020 riots: HC reserves order in Umar Khalid’s bail plea

    The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in connection with the main conspiracy case involving the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, even as his counsel argued that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.

  • Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru (HT Photo)

    Court seeks report on treatment options for Lingayat seer

    A Chitradurga district court hearing a child abuse case against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has ordered jail authorities to obtain a report on the best nearest government hospital before shifting the Lingayat seer there for check-up. The hearing was adjourned to September 12. The Chitradurga sessions court on September 5 sent Sharanaru to judicial custody till September 14 in the case. Following the order, Sharanaru was taken to a jail in Chitradurga district.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out