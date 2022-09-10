PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22. “We have sent the order to headquarters in Lucknow. The court has ordered recovery of ₹2,71,16,198 in favour of a contractor,” he said.
After failing to clear dues of over ₹2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department (PWD) would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22.
The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect.
The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year.
According to departmental sources, the adverse order of commercial court could be attributed to lack of follow up by the department. The contractor was not paid in the last two years following which he moved the court.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
February 2020 riots: HC reserves order in Umar Khalid’s bail plea
The Delhi high court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid in connection with the main conspiracy case involving the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, even as his counsel argued that he neither had any “criminal role” in the violence nor any “conspiratorial connect” with any other accused in the matter.
Court seeks report on treatment options for Lingayat seer
A Chitradurga district court hearing a child abuse case against Murugha Mutt pontiff Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru has ordered jail authorities to obtain a report on the best nearest government hospital before shifting the Lingayat seer there for check-up. The hearing was adjourned to September 12. The Chitradurga sessions court on September 5 sent Sharanaru to judicial custody till September 14 in the case. Following the order, Sharanaru was taken to a jail in Chitradurga district.
