News / Cities / Others / Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders ahead of Mizoram visit

Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders ahead of Mizoram visit

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Oct 16, 2023 05:18 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with leaders of Congress Tripura unit at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala on Monday on his way to Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on Nov 7

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with leaders of Congress Tripura unit at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala on Monday on his way to Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7.

Gandhi will be returning to New Delhi from Agartala on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Gandhi will be returning to New Delhi from Agartala on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Gandhi will be returning to New Delhi from Agartala on Tuesday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Among the state leaders, party president Asish Kumar Saha and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and legislator Sudip Roy Barman, legislator Gopal Roy including others were present in the meeting.

Also Read: BJP, MNF in cahoots, will protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Roy Barman stated that Gandhi has assured to visit the state after the assembly polls in five states gets over.

“We came to the airport as he wanted us to meet him. Our meeting was related to the party’s organisational status. He took stock of the present status of the party,” Roy Barman told media persons after the meeting.

At present, the Congress has three legislators in the 60-seated assembly.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out