Rahul Gandhi holds meeting with Tripura Congress leaders ahead of Mizoram visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with leaders of Congress Tripura unit at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) airport in Agartala on Monday on his way to Mizoram where assembly polls will be held on November 7. Gandhi will be returning to New Delhi from Agartala on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Gandhi will be returning to New Delhi from Agartala on Tuesday.

Among the state leaders, party president Asish Kumar Saha and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and legislator Sudip Roy Barman, legislator Gopal Roy including others were present in the meeting.

Also Read: BJP, MNF in cahoots, will protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Roy Barman stated that Gandhi has assured to visit the state after the assembly polls in five states gets over.

“We came to the airport as he wanted us to meet him. Our meeting was related to the party’s organisational status. He took stock of the present status of the party,” Roy Barman told media persons after the meeting.

At present, the Congress has three legislators in the 60-seated assembly.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!