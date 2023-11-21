Reckless driving shatters mother’s world in Lucknow; kin overwhelmed by loss

LUCKNOW The heart-wrenching cries of additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shweta Srivastava echoed through the somber air as she grappled with the incomprehensible reality of losing her nine-year-old son, Naimish Krishna. The promising life of the young boy was abruptly cut short in a tragic incident involving reckless driving by two youths, leaving the mother in a state of disbelief. Naimish Krishna (HT Photo)

The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning near Janeshwar Mishra Park on G20 Road, under the jurisdiction of the Gomti Nagar Extension Police Station. Naimish Krishna, engaged in his skating training, became the victim of the speeding SUV driven by the two reckless individuals. The mother witnessed the fatal collision unfold before her eyes during her son’s road session.

In the wake of this heart-wrenching event, Shweta Srivastava’s home became a gathering place for condolences, with visitors struggling to console a mother mourning the loss of her only child. The pain was palpable, with onlookers describing the atmosphere as heavy with grief and sorrow.

A close acquaintance of the ASP’s family expressed the profound sorrow, saying, “It is such a painful moment for a mother to witness her only child being fatally hit in front of her eyes and dying on the road.” The ASP and her mother were inconsolable, grappling with the shock and agony of losing Naimish Krishna.

Even the boy’s class teacher, Rolly Gaur, and the school principal visited the grieving family upon learning of the tragic death. Naimish Krishna, a bright and disciplined student in Class III-A at St Francis School, Gomti Nagar, had left a lasting impact on his educators. The school decided to suspend classes for all three sections of Class III on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the departed student.

The school principal, reflecting on Naimish Krishna’s character, lamented, “Naimish Krishna was a very bright and disciplined student. He was brilliant in academics as well as in sports, but the tragic incident has cut short the promising future of the boy.” The principal acknowledged the heartbreaking nature of the incident, underlining the unimaginable pain that Naimish’s mother must be enduring.