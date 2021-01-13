IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Residents avoid Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway for fear of accidents
HT Image
HT Image
others

Residents avoid Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway for fear of accidents

Pune: The series of accidents and fatalities on the Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway has left the residents in the neighbourhood to avoid the deadly stretch — the highway and its service roads — to travel
READ FULL STORY
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:58 PM IST

Pune: The series of accidents and fatalities on the Katraj–Dehu road bypass highway has left the residents in the neighbourhood to avoid the deadly stretch — the highway and its service roads — to travel. They are now taking long routes to travel to their workplace and other destinations.

Three persons died in a recent accident near the Navale bridge on the slope where two trucks collided with each other. In another accident, a speeding truck hit a police vehicle on this stretch.

Several accidents have been reported on the Katraj to Navale bridge chowk and New Katraj tunnel to Navale bridge chowk stretch. It has become a “death stretch” leaving those who use these roads to avoid the service roads and the highway.

“It is a regular thing for us to see damaged vehicles or hear news of fatality on the highway. The accidents cause traffic jams. The residents of our residential society are shocked by the recent accidents involving trucks. We have decided to avoid taking the stretch. Instead, we now travel from Dattanagar chowk road and Satara road to our workplace and for other purposes. While this route is longer by around 2 to 3 kms, it is better to get late or drive a longer distance than risking our lives,” said Nimish Choudhary, resident of a housing society in Ambegaon Budruk located near the highway.

Residents of Narhe, Dhayari, Vadgaon Budruk and Warje areas have also started avoiding the bypass highway to travel.

“I use the highway to travel to my office. Sometimes, my six-year-old daughter also rides with me on the bike on this stretch. I had slipped on the highway during the rainy season a couple of years ago, but it was not a major accident. Since the last few months, I have been purposely avoiding the highway because of the increasing number of accidents on this stretch,” said Kamna Bhate, a resident of Narhe area.

Resident groups have been demanding separate lanes on service roads for regular traffic and ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours.

Ramesh Vidhate, secretary of Sinhagad Road Residents Forum, said, “Many citizens from our area travel through the bypass highway on bikes and cars for work, towards Hinjewadi, Chinchwad or other connecting places as it is convenient and saves time. With many mishaps on this stretch being reported and people losing their lives on the highway, we have demanded separate lanes should be kept on the service road for two-wheelers and heavy vehicles should not be allowed to pass during peak hours.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A worker seen carrying a bunch of chickens at Govandi. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A worker seen carrying a bunch of chickens at Govandi. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
others

Bird flu: Poultry farms across Thane to be checked

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:23 AM IST
In the wake of the current instances of bird flu in the state, Thane district’s food and drug department will inspect all the poultry farms across the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thane civil hospital employees prepare for the Covid vaccination drive on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
Thane civil hospital employees prepare for the Covid vaccination drive on Wednesday. (Praful Gangurde/ HT)
others

Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:01 AM IST
Of these, around 74,000 vaccines will be used within Thane district and the rest will be shared with Ratnagiri, Palghar and Raigad districts. The vaccination drive will start from Friday across the district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid vaccine being transported to Thane, from where it will be distributed to other civic bodies in the district. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
Covid vaccine being transported to Thane, from where it will be distributed to other civic bodies in the district. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)
others

Kalyan Dombivli civic body to carry out Covid vaccination drive in four centres; gets 6,000 doses

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:50 AM IST
Following recommendations of representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) to conduct vaccination drive at a larger space during last week’s dry run, the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has now finalised four centres for the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination which is slated to take place on January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vets check horses after a positive case of glanders disease in Greater Noida

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Noida: The animal husbandry department of Gautam Budh Nagar has collected samples from over 20 horses across the district following a positive case of glanders disease in the Dadri area
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida: Former IAF officer loses 67 lakh in ATM card fraud, 2 held

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with a cyber fraud worth 67 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Meerut division receives Covid-19 vaccine consignment; GB Nagar and Ghaziabad to get their share today

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The health department authorities in Meerut on Wednesday said that they have received 15,350 vials of Covid-19 vaccine for Meerut and Saharanpur divisions as part of the first batch meant for the nationwide vaccination drive from January 16
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Jewar airport master plan to be revised

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:41 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on Wednesday forwarded suggestions from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) and airport authority of India for minor changes to the airport master plan to the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

GDA’s horticulture department inspector booked for rape

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old woman has accused a horticulture inspector posted with the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) of raping her
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

At UP Gate, protesting farmers burn copies of farm laws on Lohri

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Farmers protesting at the UP Gate on Wednesday burnt the copies of the Centre’s three new farm laws on the occasion of ‘Lohri’ which they celebrated at the protest site
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that the girl, in her suicide, note had written that she was taking the extreme step as her parents were planning to marry her off after her Class-12 board exams, but she wanted to study further. (Representative image) (ISTOCK)
Police said that the girl, in her suicide, note had written that she was taking the extreme step as her parents were planning to marry her off after her Class-12 board exams, but she wanted to study further. (Representative image) (ISTOCK)
others

Suicide in Ludhiana school: Probe team records statements of victim’s teachers, friends

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Classmates say that after school, the girl had told them that her parents will be picking her up so she will wait for them in the school; CCTV image shows her exiting classroom at 3pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Accused used kitchen knife to attack the victim. (Representative image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accused used kitchen knife to attack the victim. (Representative image) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana: Drug convict stabs fellow inmate for ‘staring at him’

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:32 AM IST
A drug peddling convict lodged at the Ludhiana central jail allegedly stabbed another jail inmate with a kitchen knife following a verbal spat
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Noida’s air quality enters ‘very poor’, Greater Noida worst in country

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Noida: Noida’s air quality dropped to “very poor” on Wednesday as meteorological conditions remained unfavourable
READ FULL STORY
Close
Led by Kulwant Singh, former Akali councillors have decided to contest the elections as Independents.
Led by Kulwant Singh, former Akali councillors have decided to contest the elections as Independents.
others

Akalis still hopeful of former Mohali mayor Kulwant’s return ahead of MC elections

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Three days after former Mohali mayor
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Case filed in Pune against alleged fake university; its website down

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE: Two officials of a university were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday night for running a varsity without the required permits
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five men with collective history of more than 130 cases arrested in Pune

By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:04 PM IST
PUNE: Five men with a collective criminal record of over 130 cases were arrested by the Pune police on Tuesday and remanded to police custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP