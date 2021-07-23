Retired judge takes oath as chief of Delhi power regulatory body

Delhi power minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Shabihul Husnain, retired judge of the Allahabad high court, as the new chairman of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

“The Delhi government’s people oriented policies in the power sector have been truly remarkable and I look forward to giving my best to keep up the good work,” said Husnain, after taking charge.

DERC is a quasi-judicial autonomous body responsible for fixing electricity tariffs in the national capital.

The appointment of Husnain as the DERC chairman was approved last week by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal after his name was suggested by the selection committee constituted under the Electricity Act 2003.

After taking oath, Husnain made a courtesy call to CM Arvind Kejriwal who wished him luck.

Husnain succeeds justice (retired) SS Chuahan who completed his tenure on July 4. Now the three-member commission has two people - the chairman and member AK Ambasht.

A senior government official said the annual revised power tariffs are likely to be issued soon. “With the appointment of the new DERC chief, we can expect the tariff order anytime now. The new chairperson will review it once. The tariff order is, otherwise, ready and there is unlikely to be any hike in electricity charges this time again,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

Delhi government officials said the name of justice Husnain was strongly recommended to the Delhi government by the acting chief justice of Allahabad high court Munishwar Nath, saying that he will be a great asset to the institution. Husnain served for about 12 years as a judge on the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court