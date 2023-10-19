News / Cities / Others / Roadmap To $1 Trillion Economy: Don’t delay today’s work; learn from Japan, says Suresh Khanna

Roadmap To $1 Trillion Economy: Don’t delay today’s work; learn from Japan, says Suresh Khanna

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 19, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Speaking at the event organised by the Uttar Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association and SBI, Khanna stressed the importance of having a clear roadmap, focusing on critical areas, and effectively addressing challenges.

LUCKNOW State finance minister, Suresh Khanna, emphasised the need to embrace Japan’s work ethic during a seminar in Lucknow on Wednesday. The minister also expressed the government’s determination to elevate the state’s economy to a trillion dollars by 2027.

Suresh Khanna (Sourced)
Suresh Khanna (Sourced)

Speaking at the event organised by the Uttar Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association and SBI, Khanna stressed the importance of having a clear roadmap, focusing on critical areas, and effectively addressing challenges.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Do not delay today’s work until tomorrow. We should learn from Japan how they carry out their work with honesty and sincerity. If we do the same, no goal will be too big to achieve. Today, we are advancing with technology. It is the marvel of technology that all government schemes, including the Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being delivered to people with just one click,” said Khanna.

The seminar’s discussions, outlined in a press release, centred around the opportunities, obstacles, and the essential roles of the Finance Department and SBI in realising the ambitious vision of a one trillion-dollar economy. Khanna underscored the significance of cultivating a positive and technologically-inclined approach among banking and finance officers, believing that such an attitude would be instrumental in achieving this monumental goal.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out