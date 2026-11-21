: With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections approaching, the RSS has asked BJP leaders and office-bearers of its affiliated organisations to step up grassroots outreach, holding small meetings with different sections of the society to understand their grievances and aspirations and build support for the party. Workers were urged to set aside past grievances and get involved in the election effort with renewed enthusiasm (For representation only) more

A three-day state coordination meeting of the RSS, held at its provincial office in Kanpur, concluded on Thursday. According to sources, BJP’s various morcha and cell presidents were asked to organise meetings with groups such as traders, farmers, women, doctors and engineers, both in urban areas and at the gram panchayat level. Each meeting is to have no more than 15 to 20 participants.

The exercise will focus particularly on small traders, who are considered part of the BJP’s core support base. The idea is to listen to their concerns, understand the reasons for any discontent and bring them on board to help create a favourable atmosphere for the party. The BJP’s in-charges for all 403 assembly constituencies have also been asked to undertake similar outreach and engage with workers to activate the organisation at the grassroots, the sources said.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the RSS’s affiliated organisations, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Seva Bharati, Sahakar Bharati, Laghu Udyog Bharati, Arogya Bharati, Hindu Jagran Manch, Vigyan Bharati, Kreeda Bharati and the Adhivakta Parishad. They too were asked to hold similar interactions with different sections of society. Representatives of these organisations also presented their assessment of the prevailing situation before senior RSS functionaries.

Sources said national-level RSS functionaries held a series of meetings in separate sessions during the three days. Workers were urged to set aside past grievances and get involved in the election effort with renewed enthusiasm. They were also assured that outstanding issues would be addressed in due course.

The RSS has also brought prominent faces from the Vaishya community into the outreach exercise. They will hold small meetings across the state to build support for the BJP. The move comes amid repeated reports in recent months of discontent among sections of the Brahmin and Vaishya communities towards the party.

The BJP’s constituency in-charges will meanwhile work with local workers to strengthen the organisation through similar interactions.

The RSS and BJP have relied on this format of small-group meetings in previous elections too. Between 2013 and 2022, the two organisations held thousands of such interactions ahead of lok sabha and assembly polls, helping mobilise support for the BJP.