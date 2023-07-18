Home / Cities / Others / Shut for restoration, Rumi Gate opened for Muharram procession

Shut for restoration, Rumi Gate opened for Muharram procession

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 08:53 PM IST

In a press note issued on Tuesday, Muslim body Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind said that the repair work of the gate was reviewed by Maulana Sai Kalbe Jawad Naqvi.

LUCKNOW City’s iconic Rumi Gate was opened for the Muharram procession on Tuesday. As the Nawabi-era structure has been undergoing restoration work, vehicles were stopped from pass through the gate months ago.

The restoration work is ongoing. (HT Photo)
The restoration work is ongoing. (HT Photo)

In a press note issued on Tuesday, Muslim body Majlis-e-Ulema-e-Hind said that the repair work of the gate was reviewed by Maulana Sai Kalbe Jawad Naqvi. Before the review, concerned officials met Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi and presented him a detailed report of the repair work.

On Tuesday, after a meeting with concerned officials taking up the repair work, the Rumi Darwaza was opened for the procession to ensure that Azadars do not face any difficulty.

“The restoration work is ongoing but the gate has been opened for a few days in the wake of Muharram,” said Aftab Hussain, the superintending officer of ASI, Lucknow circle.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out