Saharanpur double murder case: Court sentences 13 to life, fines ₹50,000 each

A local court in Saharanpur on Monday sentenced 13 men to life imprisonment in a nine-year-old double murder case linked to a land dispute. The trial stemmed from a 2016 armed attack that left two brothers dead and four others seriously injured. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Vikas Gupta, additional district and sessions judge, delivered the judgment, finding the accused guilty based on documentary evidence and witness testimonies. The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict, directing that failure to pay would result in an additional six months in jail.

According to Deepak Saini, additional district government counsel (ADGC), the case dates back to November 12, 2016, when complainant Israr, a resident of Kunda Khurd under Gangoh police jurisdiction, reported that around 10:30 am a group of armed men stormed into his house. He said the attackers intended to seize his agricultural land.

Israr stated that when his father Yameen, uncle Taseen, and relatives Akhtar, Alijan, Gulfam, and Liaqat resisted, the assailants opened fire with intent to kill and also attacked them with sharp-edged weapons. Yameen and Taseen died on the spot, while others sustained serious injuries.

Villagers nearby rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots. Seeing people approach, the attackers fled while issuing death threats. Police registered a case based on the complaint, arrested the accused, and later filed a chargesheet.

After prolonged hearings, the court convicted Sanvvar, Mustaqeem, Shaukeen, Mohsin, Gulzar, Parvez, Anwar (son of Natthu), Rakib, Mustafa, Anwar (son of Bakar), Islam, Jamshed, and Munavvar of murder, sentencing each to life imprisonment along with the monetary penalty. The trial of one accused, Pappu, remains pending.

The court ordered that all sentences will run concurrently and that the time already spent in custody during trial will be adjusted against the punishment.

Tight security arrangements were in place on the court premises when the verdict was pronounced, after which all convicts were sent to district jail under police custody.