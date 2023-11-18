SBSP to be included in Yogi cabinet; in talks with BJP leadership: Rajbhar

GORAKHPUR: The president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Om Parkash Rajbhar, on Saturday said that his party is poised to secure a position in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet in the near future. Om Parkash Rajbhar (HT Photo)

In a conversation with the media, Rajbhar revealed that he has been in communication with the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said that due to the ongoing engagement of top leaders in the elections of five state assemblies, the exact date for the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet would be determined after December 7th.

Rajbhar visited the Aghi Bagarh village in Basti to express his condolences on the demise of his staunch supporter, Ravi Rajbhar. The supporter lost his life in a clash that erupted over derogatory remarks made against Om Parkash Rajbhar. The individuals responsible for the murder are currently in jail.

Condemning the violent incident, Rajbhar underlined that everyone possesses the right to express their thoughts, and such instances of lethal altercations are unacceptable.

Responding to a question about Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rajbhar dismissed concerns, stating that there are no communal riots transpiring in Uttar Pradesh. He suggested that Yadav’s apprehensions about law and order in the state are unfounded in the current peaceful environment.