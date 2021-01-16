Security guards booked for assaulting ex-resident in Greater Noida West society
Greater Noida: Police have registered a case against some security guards of a residential society in Greater Noida West for allegedly assaulting a former resident and his two friends. The incident took place in La Residentia society on Friday night, the police said.
Residents said that a person named Ankur from Ithera village lived in a rented accommodation in the society. “A few days ago Ankur had left the society. On Friday night, Ankur and his two friends visited the society to take his belongings. But at the society’s entry gate, the three had some arguments with the security guards after which they were thrashed by the guards,” said Sumil Jalota, a resident of La Residentia.
He said that La Residentia residents gathered at the spot and informed police. A team from Bisrakh police station reached the spot and controlled the situation. The entire incident was also captured in CCTV camera and it was widely circulated over social media.
Munish Chauhan, SHO, Bisrakh police station, said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered against unnamed security guards under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult) of IPC. “We have launched an investigation into the matter. We will take action based on the investigation details,” he said.
The La Residentia residents on Saturday held a meeting with the developer and demanded the security agency be replaced. The developer of La Residentia did not respond to calls for a comment.
