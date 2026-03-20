Security tightened in Dhanbad, Bokaro ahead of Eid and Sarhul

Administrations in Dhanbad and Bokaro have intensified security and preparations to ensure peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr and Sarhul celebrations on March 21, with a strong focus on coordination, surveillance, and public cooperation. Representative image

In Dhanbad, the district administration has divided the area into seven zones—Katras, Dhanbad, Chirkunda, Topchanchi, Jharia, Govindpur, and Tundi—and deployed magistrates and police officers across all police stations and outposts. Deputy commissioner Aditya Ranjan said, “A 24-hour district control room will remain functional from 6 am on March 21 to 6 am on March 22.”

Dhanbad senior superintendent of police Prabhat Kumar said, “Mobile patrol units, Quick Response Teams, and a dedicated social media monitoring cell have been activated, while special vigil is being maintained across 44 police station areas.” He added that leaves for police personnel have been cancelled to ensure full deployment.

In Bokaro, elaborate arrangements have been made for Sarhul processions, with large gatherings expected at Nayamore Chowk in Chas. To manage traffic and crowd movement, special diversions will be in force from 3 pm to 9 pm on March 21 across key routes, including Ukreed Morh, Sector 4, and Marafari, with heavy vehicles barred from certain stretches.

A high-level coordination meeting held at Jharnet Auditorium in Bokaro under the leadership of Ajay Nath Jha reviewed preparedness for the festive period. Senior officials stressed heightened vigilance in sensitive areas, close coordination among departments, and continuous engagement with community leaders to prevent rumours and maintain harmony.

As a precautionary measure, videography of Ram Navami processions has been made mandatory. Authorities have cautioned against the use of any provocative or objectionable content during festivities and directed strict adherence to guidelines.

Both district administrations have appealed to citizens to cooperate with authorities and celebrate the festivals peacefully, ensuring law and order across the region.

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