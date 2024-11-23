Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Seven students of Gorakhpur BRD medical college suspended for violating anti-ragging rules

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 23, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Officials clarified that, while no evidence of ragging has surfaced, the unauthorised entry itself violates anti-ragging protocols.

Seven senior medical students of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, have been suspended for three months for entering the hostel of first-year MBBS students without prior permission. The college administration deemed the act as a breach of anti-ragging rules.

Gorakhpur BRD medical college (File)
Gorakhpur BRD medical college (File)

Dr Rajkumar Jaiswal, principal of BRD Medical College, confirmed that the incident occurred on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 and was corroborated by CCTV footage. The footage showed seven students from the 2023 batch entering Rajendra Hostel, allocated for first-year students of the 2024 batch. Based on this evidence, disciplinary action was taken, and an inquiry initiated.

Officials clarified that, while no evidence of ragging has surfaced, the unauthorised entry itself violates anti-ragging protocols.

Some of the suspended students submitted written explanations, stating that they visited the hostel to discuss cricket team selections for an upcoming match and had obtained verbal permission beforehand.

However, after the visit, a junior student lodged a complaint with the college’s anti-ragging committee. The committee reviewed the CCTV footage and recommended the suspension of the senior students involved.

The inquiry is ongoing, with the college administration emphasising its commitment to a ragging-free campus environment.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On