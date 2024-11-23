Seven students of Gorakhpur BRD medical college suspended for violating anti-ragging rules

Seven senior medical students of Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, Gorakhpur, have been suspended for three months for entering the hostel of first-year MBBS students without prior permission. The college administration deemed the act as a breach of anti-ragging rules. Gorakhpur BRD medical college (File)

Dr Rajkumar Jaiswal, principal of BRD Medical College, confirmed that the incident occurred on the intervening night of November 10 and 11 and was corroborated by CCTV footage. The footage showed seven students from the 2023 batch entering Rajendra Hostel, allocated for first-year students of the 2024 batch. Based on this evidence, disciplinary action was taken, and an inquiry initiated.

Officials clarified that, while no evidence of ragging has surfaced, the unauthorised entry itself violates anti-ragging protocols.

Some of the suspended students submitted written explanations, stating that they visited the hostel to discuss cricket team selections for an upcoming match and had obtained verbal permission beforehand.

However, after the visit, a junior student lodged a complaint with the college’s anti-ragging committee. The committee reviewed the CCTV footage and recommended the suspension of the senior students involved.

The inquiry is ongoing, with the college administration emphasising its commitment to a ragging-free campus environment.