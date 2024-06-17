Single firm bids for Metro DDC tender for third time

Gurugram: For the third time in a row, a single company has bid for the tender of a detailed design consultant (DDC) floated by the Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL), which is executing the ₹5,452 crore Gurugram metro project. This is the third attempt at hiring a DDC, officials said adding that for the previous two bids also by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), only a single company had bid for the contract, which in turn led to cancellation of the tender. The latest tender for a detailed design consultant (DDC) was floated on May 8 by GMRL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was formed on March 20 this year to execute the Gurugram Metro project. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

A senior HMRTC official, however, said that the present tender is in the evaluation stage, and it was recently opened on June 6. The next step, he added, would be to open the tender for financial bids. The final call on awarding the tender will be taken by the GMRL board and the state government, he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The latest tender for a detailed design consultant (DDC) was floated on May 8 by GMRL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV), which was formed on March 20 this year to execute the Gurugram Metro project. The bids for the tender were opened earlier this month on June 6, officials aware of the matter said.

According to the mandate, the detailed design consultant (DDC) will provide a detailed design of the entire Metro system, including the conceptual layout of the proposed 27 elevated stations. The DDC will also provide a detailed structural design of the viaducts, special spans, foot over bridges, culverts and also create a layout plan for the stations. The design cost of the project is pegged at ₹17.68 crore and it will have to be completed in 48 weeks.

“The tender for hiring a design consultant was opened on June 6, and a single bidder has applied for the contract. The next step is to open the financial bid and it will be seen whether the bidder is within the estimated budget for the work. The final call for awarding the tender will be taken by the GMRL Board and the government,” said a senior official of HMRTC.

When asked why bidders were not coming forward to take the DDC contract, the official said that it seemed most of the companies were interested in taking up the work of general consultant for which the GMRL has also floated a tender of ₹135 crore. “It appears the work of DDC is more intense and needs hard work while the remuneration is less. In comparison, companies are more interested in general consultancy work as it seems to be less complex. This is perhaps one of the reasons why bidders are less interested in the DDC contract. We had received pre-bid enquiries from 16 companies for DDC but received only a single bid,” he said.

Currently, the work of geotechnical survey of the first 13 kilometres of the metro alignment is being carried out. “The work of geotechnical survey of the entire stretch from Millennium City Centre metro station to Sector 10 has almost been completed. We are likely to receive the reports soon,” said the official.

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro project, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, will extend the metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 kilometres with a total of 27 elevated stations. The metro will start from Millennium City Center metro station and reach Cyber City via Bakhtawar Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 9, Sector 4-7, Palam Vihar, Sector 23-23A, Udyog Vihar upto Cyber Hub.