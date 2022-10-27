Six dead as vehicle overturns on Prayagraj-Varanasi highway

In a tragic incident, six people died and four others were injured after a multi utility vehicle (MUV) in which they were travelling overturned following a collision with an electricity pole near Handia toll plaza on the busy Prayagraj-Varanasi highway early on Thursday.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued those trapped inside the vehicle. Early investigations suggest that incident took place as the driver dozed off at high speed, police said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and paid condolence to the kin of the victims, the CM office said.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in a road accident in Prayagraj district. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families,” his office said in a tweet.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot and ensure proper treatment of all the injured.

Senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, Shailesh Kumar Pandey said 10 people onboard the MUV belonging to Shivgarh area of Soraon development block in trans-Ganga area of the district were going to Vindhyachal when the car collided with an electricity pole and then overturned. Five people, including four women and a one-year-old child, died on the spot while another person died during treatment at a hospital.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination while those injured have been admitted to a hospital,” he added. Those dead were identified as Rekha Agrahari (45), Rekha Devi (32), Krishna Devi (70), Kavita Devi (36), Nyasha (14) and Kumari Ojas (1).

Prayagraj DM Sanjay Khatri, IG, range, Rakesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials visited the incident spot and also the hospital to inquire about the well-being of those injured in the accident.