Six killed, nine injured in separate lightning strikes in Odisha

Six people, including two women, were killed, and at least nine others injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Odisha on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. (Representative Photo)

According to the officials in Bhadrak district, two persons, including a woman, died and one was injured while they were working in a field.

In Utukuda panchayat of the district, a woman and her daughter were struck by lightning while working in a paddy field, officials said. While the woman was killed, her daughter has been admitted to the hospital in critical condition, they added.

In the Balasore district, a group of agricultural workers were working in the paddy field when the rain started. Officials said that the workers rushed to take shelter under a tree, which was hit by lightning minutes later, killing three on the spot. Six others were injured and admitted to the hospital, where there condition is said to be critical, added officials.

Another incident took place in the state’s Mayurbhanj district, where a woman died after being hit by a lightning strike.

Odisha in the past 20 years has witnessed over 2.1 million lightning strikes that has claimed 5,706 lives. Since 2015, the Odisha government has been paying Rs.4 lakh in compensation to the next of kin of people killed in lightning strikes after it declared lightning as a ‘State Specific Disaster’.

