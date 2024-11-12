Skilled water police from Goa, Kolkata, Maharashtra to guard Sangam waters

To ensure foolproof safety of crores of devotees who will take bath in the holy waters of Sangam during the Mahakumbh-2025 and to deal with emergencies during the mega event, the government is set to deploy 220 highly skilled deep-sea divers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Crores of devotees are expected to arrive in Prayagraj during the mega religious fair. (File photo)

The country’s top Water Police personnel from Goa, Kolkata, and Maharashtra will join the forces in Prayagraj this year to guard the devotees. For the first time, such a large number of high-tech divers will be stationed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and saints during the sacred bathing rituals.

To ensure safety of devotees, teams from the NDRF, SDRF, water police, PAC, and healthcare staff will join hands.

According to Janardan Prasad Sahni, water police in-charge at Kila Police Station, a total of 220 deep-sea divers—180 brought in from various regions and 39 already stationed locally—will remain on high alert to ensure round-the-clock water safety.

Significant local participation is also being enlisted to support the event as the local boatmen, skilled in navigating depths up to 40 feet without equipment, are also contributing their expertise. Additionally, 10 PAC companies, 12 NDRF teams, and 6 SDRF units are being deployed to ensure the safety of bathers and manage any potential emergencies effectively.

Furthermore, over 200 local individuals are undergoing training by the Water Police to assist in safeguarding the saints and pilgrims during the holy bathing rituals at Mahakumbh.