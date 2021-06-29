‘Smart signages’ to guide tourists around heritage sites, ghats in Varanasi

Heritage sites, ghats and historical monuments in Varanasi will soon have ‘smart signages’ with Quick Response (QR) code as part of the ‘smart city’ project. These signages will apprise visitors or tourists about cultural importance of heritage sites and the 84 iconic ghats of the city which are known for their antiquity and marvel of architect, said an official of Varanasi Smart City Limited.

“We are installing five types of signages, including name signage, information signage, map signage, sculptural signage and step signage with QR codes at these places under the project. The name signages have already been installed at several ghats,” said D Vasudevan, general manager of Varanasi Smart City Limited.

“The project is worth ₹5 crore and the work of installing all types of signages will be completed by July end this year. All these signages are made of Corten steel which has long life,” said Vasudevan.

A person or a tourist may know about complete history and heritage importance of any ghat by scanning the QR code on the name signage being installed at every ghat with its name. “For instance, if any tourist wants to know about Dashashwamedh ghat, he/she just needs to scan the QR code on the name signage. As soon as he scans the QR code all information will be before him on his mobile phone,” he said.

Likewise, a map signage will be put up at tourist facility centre coming up near Dashashwamedh ghat. It will be a 3D map with a complete visualisation of the ghats. While sitting at tourist facility centre, the tourists will have an idea about the map of the ghats, Vasudevan said.

Around 280 step signages with a line of poem are also being installed at several ghats while heritage siganges would be put up at 20 different ghats. Each of these signages will have information about cultural heritage of Kashi, he said.

A sculpture signage each has to be installed at the Assi ghat and Khidkiya ghat that will have information about various events like Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh ghat, annual Naag Nathaiyya event at Tulsi ghat, the official said. The tourists can also get information about methods of different rituals like ‘mundan sanskar’ and puja done at several ghats, including Dashashwamedh ghat and Shitla ghat, with help this signage.

As many foreign tourists visit Manikarnika Ghat and Harishchandra Ghat where last rites of Hindus are performed, the smart signage would help them know traditional rituals of these gahts.

Vasudevan said all the information about the ghats and heritage sites for this project has been compiled with the help of historians, he added.