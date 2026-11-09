SSB jawan allegedly shoots self with service weapon in Maharajganj

A 33-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at a border outpost along the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district in the wee hours of Sunday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The deceased, identified as Manjeet Kumar, was posted at the Khanuwa Border Outpost under the SSB’s 66th Battalion. He hailed from Jamhor village in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

The incident occurred around 1.40 am when Kumar was on night duty. The sound of a gunshot alerted fellow personnel, who rushed to the spot and found him critically injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Nautanwa circle officer Basant Singh said police received information about the death of an SSB personnel and immediately dispatched a team to the border outpost.

“The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway,” Singh said.

Preliminary information suggests that Kumar had been under emotional distress following the death of his elder brother around two-and-a-half months ago. He had returned to duty on October 3 after availing leave. However, the exact circumstances leading to the incident are yet to be established.

ABDUR RAHMAN