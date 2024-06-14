State govt initiates steps to improve environmental conditions in 7 cities

In a significant move to improve environmental conditions, the state government has sanctioned ₹258 crore as an incentive for seven major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj. (Pic for representation)

This funding, provided by the 15th Finance Commission, is aimed at bolstering eco-friendly efforts in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Meerut besides Prayagraj, officials shared.

According to a letter issued by undersecretary (urban development) Mohd Wasif, the highest budget of ₹106.9 crore has been allocated to Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

The lowest amount of over ₹4.04 crore has been allocated to Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Varanasi has received over ₹36.62 crore, Lucknow has got over ₹16.98 crore, Agra has received over ₹58.97 crore, Ghaziabad has bagged over ₹17.17 crore and Meerut Municipal Corporation has received over ₹14.43 crore, stated the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

This amount must be spent on environmental improvements in these cities, the letter makes its clear.

The budget can be used only for the construction and repair of drains and roads, purchase of machines and other equipment for air quality improvement and improving the quality of drinking water, it adds.

Confirming the development, chief finance officer of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, RK Sharma said that the government has set standards for the incentive amount given under the 15th Finance Commission.