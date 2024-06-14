 State govt initiates steps to improve environmental conditions in 7 cities - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
State govt initiates steps to improve environmental conditions in 7 cities

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 15, 2024 06:12 AM IST

In a significant move to improve environmental conditions, the state government has sanctioned ₹258 crore as an incentive for seven major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj.

(Pic for representation)
This funding, provided by the 15th Finance Commission, is aimed at bolstering eco-friendly efforts in Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, and Meerut besides Prayagraj, officials shared.

According to a letter issued by undersecretary (urban development) Mohd Wasif, the highest budget of 106.9 crore has been allocated to Kanpur Municipal Corporation.

The lowest amount of over 4.04 crore has been allocated to Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Varanasi has received over 36.62 crore, Lucknow has got over 16.98 crore, Agra has received over 58.97 crore, Ghaziabad has bagged over 17.17 crore and Meerut Municipal Corporation has received over 14.43 crore, stated the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

This amount must be spent on environmental improvements in these cities, the letter makes its clear.

The budget can be used only for the construction and repair of drains and roads, purchase of machines and other equipment for air quality improvement and improving the quality of drinking water, it adds.

Confirming the development, chief finance officer of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, RK Sharma said that the government has set standards for the incentive amount given under the 15th Finance Commission.

