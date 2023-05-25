Home / Cities / Others / Assam: Woman arrested for killing 3-year-old stepdaughter

Assam: Woman arrested for killing 3-year-old stepdaughter

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
May 25, 2023 08:25 PM IST

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused stepmother allegedly poisoned the child when her husband was home, police said

A woman in Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepdaughter by feeding her poison, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the accused as Hasna Begum Mazumder (24).

The alleged incident took place in Damcherra in the Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Hailakandi district, Bidyut Das Boro said the woman was arrested following a complaint by her husband, adding that she was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read: Woman killed in Rohtak village, family booked

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused stepmother allegedly poisoned the child when her husband was home, police said.

Police said the girl was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment where in a few hours, the doctors declared her dead.

Police said that on Wednesday, Nazmul Hossain Barbhuiya, the husband, got a complaint registered against Hasna at the Jamira police outpost following which police arrested her on Wednesday night.

She was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder (under case no. 75/2023 at Ramnathpur police station), police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
assam poison
assam poison
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out