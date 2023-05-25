Assam: Woman arrested for killing 3-year-old stepdaughter

A woman in Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepdaughter by feeding her poison, police said. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the accused as Hasna Begum Mazumder (24).

The alleged incident took place in Damcherra in the Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Hailakandi district, Bidyut Das Boro said the woman was arrested following a complaint by her husband, adding that she was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

Also Read: Woman killed in Rohtak village, family booked

On Tuesday afternoon, the accused stepmother allegedly poisoned the child when her husband was home, police said.

Police said the girl was taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment where in a few hours, the doctors declared her dead.

Police said that on Wednesday, Nazmul Hossain Barbhuiya, the husband, got a complaint registered against Hasna at the Jamira police outpost following which police arrested her on Wednesday night.

She was arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder (under case no. 75/2023 at Ramnathpur police station), police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON