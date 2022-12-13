Structural audit reports of 15 condominiums tabled

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration said that the structural audit reports of 15 condominiums were tabled at a meeting on Monday and it was observed that falling of plaster and leakage of water in the basements were areas of concern.

The visual inspection reports also did not find any major deficiencies in the structures, it said. The authorities have now recommended non-destructive testing to further ascertain the nature of issues.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who chaired the meeting, said that most of the problems found in the visual inspection reports pertain to seepage, damaged plaster and leakage of water in the basements.

The meeting was held at the mini secretariat in which representatives of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and residents of most of the 15 condominiums were present.

DC Yadav said that four private firms that conducted rapid visual inspection of the condominiums have found that most of the problems were in the basements. “The major issues are related to falling of plaster in balconies and basements, leakage of water and similar issues. On the basis of recommendations of technical experts, further non-destructive testing has been recommended on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

DC Yadav further said that remedial measures to correct the deficiencies will be taken in the next two to three months and this will complete the audit survey in these condominiums. “Whatever deficiencies or shortcomings that have been found in the visual inspection reports can be repaired. There are no serious structural faults,” he added.

“The audits of the remaining 50 condominiums from where complaints were received regarding structural issues will be taken up in the next phase”, DC Yadav said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), who was also present at the meeting, said that audit reports will be shared with the RWAs on Tuesday and detailed discussions will be held to find the way forward.

“Non-destructive tests have been recommended which include the hammer test, core cutting test, carbonation test and others to further ascertain problems in the 15 condominiums. Repair work and retrofitting will be recommended based on the reports by technical experts. Overall, the visual reports have cleared the picture on the ground,” Madholia said.

RWA members and residents, who were present in the meeting, said that sharing the reports with them was a positive step and their involvement in this exercise will help in resolving the problems related to structural safety and maintenance.

Manoj Tiwari, a resident of Brisk Lumbini, said that further discussion between the administration, technical experts and developers will help in filling the gaps. “We will go through the report and find out what has been recommended for our condominium,” he said.

Gurugram additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena and superintending engineer (PWD) Praveen Kumar were also present in the meeting.

