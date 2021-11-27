Swarnim Vijay Mashaal at Prayagraj kindles 1971 nostalgia at IAF, Army formations

As part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal (victory flame) proceeded to residential areas of Central Air Command (CAC) at Bamrauli on Saturday.

Maria Duckworth, president Air Force Wives Welfare Association (regional) received the flame amid cheers from the sanginis and school children of Kendriya Vidyalya and Air Force School, Bamrauli.

Speeches, skits, group dances and group songs were presented by the school children with patriotic theme.

Highlight of the programme at 29 wing of Indian Air Force (IAF) was participation of veterans in large numbers. Air Commodore AK Chaurasia, air office commanding, recounted the battle of 1971 and created an air of nostalgia.

At Air Force station, Manauri, the Victory Flame was received by Air Commodore K Srinivasa Rao, Air Officer Commanding, of the station at Station Parade Ground. As a mark of respect to the soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the motherland, ceremonial guards presented arms to the ‘Victory Mashaal’ in the presence of all Station personnel.

Air Officer Commanding addressed the station personnel at Hollow Square and recalled the role and contribution of armed forces especially Indian Air Force in the victory of 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Thereafter, the ‘Victory Mashaal’ was carried through the residential areas that wore a festive look as family members paid tributes. Children followed the procession in admiration and zeal. Human chain was formed on both sides of the road by Air Warriors, their families and school children to pay respect to the ‘Victory Mashaal.

Col Gurminder Singh commanding officer, 4 Air Formation Signal Regiment welcomed the Mashaal with ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans being raised by all personnel. Personnel of 14 Provost and security (P&S) Unit were at their ceremonial best when they welcomed the Flame. Victory Flame was received by Wing Commander P Prakash, APM. P&S unit personnel piloted the flame through its entire sojourn in Air Force units in the Prayagraj.

The flame was received by group captain Samir Gangakhedkar, Defence PRO at Public relations Unit (PRU) in a solemn ceremony. Similar reception was given at 71 Radio Maintenance Unit (RMU). At 820 Single Unit (SU), group captain Kiran Kumar received the Victory Flame. Group Captain Hemant Pande of CAC handed over the Victory Flame to Major Ankush Pathania as it moved out of CAC and IAF formations at Prayagraj.

At 508 Army base workshop Chheoki, a function was organised to welcome the flame. The Victory Flame was received in military traditions by Brigadier AK Chaturvedi, commandant and managing director to a rousing welcome. A series of events were organized including victory run by school kids followed by variety entertainment programme by the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chheoki.