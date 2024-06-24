Tarun Gaba takes over as Prayagraj police commissioner

Senior IPS officer Tarun Gaba took charge as commissioner of police, Prayagraj, on Monday. Tarun Gaba meeting police officials in Prayagraj after taking over as the police commissioner (HT Photo)

Gaba is the second commissioner of Prayagraj. The first police commissioner, Ramit Sharma, has been transferred as ADG Zone, Bareilly.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Hailing from Chandigarh, Gaba is a 2001 batch IPS officer and has served with the CBI. After taking charge, Gaba met with his subordinates besides holding a formal meeting with former police commissioner Ramit Sharma.

The new police commissioner met the DCPs and ACPs posted in Prayagraj and took information about the working of the police in the commissionarate.

Gaba, who has also served as home secretary, has been transferred just ahead of the upcoming Mahakumbh-2025.

Issuing necessary instructions to the subordinates, Tarun Gaba said that strengthening law and order will be his priority.

Additional commissioner of police N Kolanchi, DCP trans-Yamuna Shraddha Narendra Pandey, DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti and other senior police officials were present at the meeting.