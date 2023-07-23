Teacher assaulted with a shovel by student’s father in Prayagraj, FIR lodged

A schoolteacher was assaulted with a shovel by a student’s father inside the classroom at GS Academy, Dharwara under Karachhana police station of the district on Friday afternoon. Teacher assaulted with a shovel by student’s father in Prayagraj (Pic for representation)

The student’s father was reportedly upset over the teacher hitting the student with a stick over some issue in the school.

Taking cognisance of the video of the attack that went viral on the social media, the police lodged an FIR in connection with the incident on Saturday, said police officials.

Police said primary investigation revealed that at around 12 noon on Friday, a student’s father barged into the classroom armed with a shovel and beat up a teacher. Due to the attack, the teacher suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital, they added.

After the CCTV footage of the teacher being attacked in the school went viral on social media, the police officials took cognisance of the matter and directed the Karachhana police to lodge a case immediately.

Police said that probe revealed that students of class 5 of the school were disturbing the school and were pulled up by a teacher Arpit Tiwari who allegedly hit a student with a stick on his left hand. Due to this the student sustained minor injury. After school, the student reached home and informed his parents about the incident.

Later, the father of the student barged inside the school armed with a shovel and attacked the teacher in the classroom. The teacher went to the police station to lodge a complaint but was informed that the complaint would be registered only after his medical report was submitted.

But after the viral vedio, teacher Arpit Tiwari complaint was registered against Aniket Singh, a resident of Dharwara village, under relevant sections of IPC. The accused is, however, absconding as per the police.

SHO of Karachhana police station Narendra Prasad confirmed the development and said that family members of the student concerned too have submitted a complaint against the teacher at the Karachhana police station. The student was sent to the local community health centre for treatment and medical report. Further action would be taken soon, he added.

