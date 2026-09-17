Teen girl, boyfriend held for grandfather’s murder in Jhansi

: A 65-year-old man was allegedly killed by his teenage grand-daughter and her boyfriend after he caught them together at his home in a village under the Chirgaon police area of Jhansi, police said. His body was later thrown into a well. The murder came to light two days after his cremation, when bloodstained clothes were found at the house. The two accused were taken into custody on Wednesday and produced before the juvenile court, police said. (For representation only)

Ramdeen, who had no son, lived with his wife and his 13-year-old grand-daughter, a class 9 student. According to the girl’s father, her grandmother had gone to work on September 12, leaving Ramdeen and the girl at home. Ramdeen went missing later that evening.

His body was found in a nearby well the following day. Villagers reportedly assumed that he had died in an accident. Some also attributed his death to alcohol consumption. The family then cremated him without informing the police. The case took a turn on Tuesday night when family members found bloodstained clothes belonging to Ramdeen and the girl while cleaning the house. Suspicion fell on the girl. During questioning, she allegedly confessed to killing her grandfather with the help of her boyfriend.

Police said Ramdeen was attacked with a “sil-batta”, a traditional grinding stone and slab. His body was subsequently thrown into the well. SP (rural) Dr Arvind Kumar said a case had been registered on the complaint of the victim’s son-in-law. “Bloodstained clothes and other evidence linked to the incident had been recovered,” he said.

The two accused were taken into custody on Wednesday and produced before the juvenile court, police said.