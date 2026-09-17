Centre designates Pak-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network as terror group

“The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India’s democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content,” the ministry said in a statement.

A gazette notification issued by the ministry invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA and added SBN to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists organisations designated as terrorist outfits. It is the 46th organisation on the list.

The Union home ministry on Wednesday declared the Pakistan-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) , citing its involvement in cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics and recruitment of Indian youth for terrorist activities.

How did the Uttar Pradesh Police contribute to the ban on the Shahzad Bhatti Network?

How did the Uttar Pradesh Police contribute to the ban on the Shahzad Bhatti Network?

What activities led to the Shahzad Bhatti Network being designated as a terrorist organization under UAPA?

What activities led to the Shahzad Bhatti Network being designated as a terrorist organization under UAPA?

“Serious threat to the democratic system” The notification said: “‘Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)’ is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country.”

The ministry cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members across several jurisdictions under laws including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Information Technology Act.

The network is allegedly run by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, 45, a resident of Lahore who is currently believed to be in Dubai. Intelligence officials said he is backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), operates from different locations and runs a cross-border network involved in arms and narcotics smuggling.

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Bhatti is an absconding suspect in several Indian investigations. His alleged links to the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and rivalry with groups linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi form part of his criminal trail, according to people aware of the matter. He was accused of supplying weapons used in Moosewala’s assassination.

He was also allegedly involved in the 2024 murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with those aware of the matter saying he helped key accused Zeeshan Akhtar flee India and settle in Azerbaijan. Bhatti also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar on March 15, 2024.

His name has been linked to a blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala district on January 10, 2026, and two low-intensity blasts at the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and Amritsar Cantonment on May 5, 2026, according to people privy to the information.