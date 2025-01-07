Telangana HC dismisses KTR’s quash petition in Formula-E race case

The Telangana high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former state minister K T Rama Rao, seeking to quash a first information report (FIR) filed against him in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the conduct of Formula-E car race in Hyderabad, people familiar with the matter said. K T Rama Rao. (File)

A high court bench upheld the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against KTR and asked him to cooperate with the investigation.

On December 31, the high court concluded the hearing on the quash petition filed by KTR seeking the dismissal of the case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against him regarding the Formula E race issue.

The ACB filed the FIR under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), besides Section 13(1)(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the earlier hearing held on December 20, the high court refused to quash the FIR filed against KTR by the ACB and clarified that the agency could go ahead with the investigation into the case. As per the directions of the court, the ACB filed a counter-affidavit on December 27.

Arguing on behalf of the ACB during the hearing, advocate general A Sudarshan Reddy said payments were made to the Formula E Organisers (FEO) even before an agreement was finalised on the conduct of the race. He mentioned that ₹46 crore was paid in British Pounds and argued that payments were made in violation of regulations even before the agreement of Season 10 of the Formula E car race was signed.

The AG told the court that the case was still in its preliminary stage and that all evidence would emerge during the course of investigation. He also informed the court that the ACB had recorded the statement of principal secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Danakishore.

Senior advocate C P Mohan Reddy, who argued for Danakishore, brought to the notice of the court that the payment files related to the racing event were approved by KTR, who was the then minister for municipal administration and that all rules and regulations were violated in the racing matter.